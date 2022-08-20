Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offering 2175 sq ft of ample living space. Beautiful home featuring a spacious floor-plan with vinyl flooring, granite countertops, and fenced in backyard. Great location in a great community that also includes lawn maintenance. This one won't last long! *2 weeks free rent off first full month*
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,295
Related to this story
Most Popular
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Pr…
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville.
A small earthquake was recorded outside Troutman shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Most of the time, when a new school superintendent comes in from outside of the district to take on the position, they are required to pack up…
Popular over-the-counter pain relief medicines, anti-inflammatories and steroids can offer short-term relief, but might leave users with long-…
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run.
WATCH NOW: Celebrate, educate and appreciate: Plans made to recognize Mooresville's 150th anniversary
A large crowd gathered Thursday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a partnership luncheon, which served to unveil the signature events pla…
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.
Maintaining a healthy digestive system, or gut, could be the key to better health. When healthy, the gut absorbs nutrients from food, eliminat…