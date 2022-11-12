Be the first to Rent this new, beautiful, move-in ready 4 Bedroom -END Unit Townhouse, with great location near schools, shopping and close access to Rt 77. This open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with a 36" gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, Microwave, built-in oven and desk. White cabinets, white subway tiles, and gray quartz countertops. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms including a primary with En-suite, double vanities, walk-in shower and primary closet that connects directly to the upstairs laundry room and includes a new washer and dryer. Blinds have been installed for privacy and includes a Ring doorbell. Tenant is responsible for all HOA Violations, and Utilities. The Owner will pay monthly HOA fee and lawn is maintained by the HOA so no lawn maintenance is required by tenant. Front planters can stay or be removed if not desired.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,400
