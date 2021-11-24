4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,475,000

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING main channel waterviews from this gorgeous waterfront property features over 200 ft of water frontage, huge double decker no maintenance fixed dock with an 850 SF upper deck with expansive views of Lake Norman. Heavy duty boat lift to accommodate a 25' pontoon. Very rare grandfathered boat house/ramp. New rip rap installed 2019, New 14 x 30 outdoor kitchen with solar panel roof that provides 40-50% of power needs, new composite wrap around deck installed 2020 Easy cove access for paddle-boarding & kayaking. Amazing lake views from all rooms, Hardwoods throughout main floor, Master and 2 bedrooms on main floor, 4th bedroom on lower level all with en-suite bathrooms. Lower level perfect for in-law/teen suite. Large open-concept entertaining area downstairs with incredible 25' custom-designed copper wet bar, Brand new downstairs second kitchen installed 2021. Large media room with 10’ projection screen. A/C units and water heaters less than 5 years old.