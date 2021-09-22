WATERFRONT! LOCATION! WATERFRONT! This immaculate home w/pool has a view for miles! Close proximity to Langtree dining/shopping. GR w/coffered ceiling, stone fireplace, built-ins on both sides & exit to covered flagstone porch. Kitchen features 5 brnr gas cook top, double oven, pot filler, wet bar, lrg island w/seating, eating area overlooking lake & exit to screened porch w/built-in kitchen, stone fireplace. DR w/tray ceiling & butlers pantry. Owners retreat on main w/tray ceiling. Ensuite bath w/dual sinks, lrg walk-in shower, huge tub. Walk-in closet w/organizers. Addtl BR on MAIN w/ensuite bath. Both BR's have exit to pool area. Upper lvl has loft w/stone fireplace & built-ins on both sides. Exit to second level covered balcony w/view for miles! BR3 w/ensuite, dual closets & exit to covd balcony. BR4 has ensuite that exits to loft. Office. Main lvl has drop zone, laundry. Pool overlooks lake w/flagstone patio. Paved pathway to dock w/covered gazebo, boat lift. A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,499,000
