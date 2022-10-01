4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,499

LAKE ACCESS, BRING YOUR KAYAK! You’ll love living in this gorgeous 4-bed, 2-bath home in the LAKESIDE COMMUNITY of Atwater Landing. The heart of the sunny and spacious open-plan family space is the living room with its cozy fireplace. The adjacent dining nook can easily fit a six-person table, and the wonderful kitchen will thrill your inner chef with its full suite of stainless steel appliances including a GAS RANGE, granite counters, pantry closet, and subway tile backsplash. The bright and airy main bedroom features a ceiling fan and an ensuite bath with dual-sink vanity. The secondary bedrooms are also carpeted and share a full bathroom. As for outdoor space, you’ll have a private backyard and a flagstone patio. Additionally, this home includes a two-car garage and hookups for your washer/dryer.