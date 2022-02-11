This Rare property consists of two flat lots with the most amazing waterfront views you will find on Lake Norman. The property has a 150’ pier. There is plenty of space to add a pool. You will simply not find a more beautiful setting for your Waterfront home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800,000
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff…
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
- Updated
A multi-million dollar renovation project that will turn the town’s skate park into a state-of-the-art skating facility is becoming a reality.
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education briefly discussed COVID and the current mask mandate at Monday’s Committee of the Whole mee…