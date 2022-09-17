 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800

FIRST MONTH FOR FREE! Yes, current tenants offered to pay for your first month because they have to move out earlier due to job change. Lake Front Community. Lake Norman access via future canoe/paddleboard launch. This nearly brand-new home's first floor features 9-foot ceilings, Revwood flooring, open floorplan, kitchen with gas stove/oven, microwave, granite countertops, walk-in pantry all opening to large family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs provides 3 secondary bedrooms, a nice loft area and a large Primary suite with vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. Within walking distance from an amazingly planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman. Photos are representational.

