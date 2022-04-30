4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,875,000

Absolutely beautiful custom WATERFRONT home that CAN HAVE A PRIVATE DOCK built by Titan Custom Builders and award winning Best Of The Lake 2019. Cutting Edge & impressive lineal stucco façade leading to an interior design featuring European floating metal, glass & wood staircase, two story Italian tile fireplace, European 12” hardwood floors, high gloss black finish with frosted glass cabinets. Situated on 1.18 acres with elevated breathtaking views up the cove with gorgeous sunsets. Primary suite on the main level opens to the terrace & the primary spa bath features soaking tub, oversized tile shower & large walk in closet. Main level has another full bedroom/bath. Lower level features full 2nd living quarters 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Secondary garage and a full screened in porch on the lower level. Relax & enjoy the beautiful sunsets in the lakeside hot tub under the cedar pergola. 2018 Duke permit on file is expired but seller is in process of updating.