4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,900,000

Exquisite waterfront estate on HIGHLY DESIRABLE POINT LOT in cul-de-sac offers incredible panoramic sunset views and 223 feet of rip rapped shoreline. Custom brick home with over 8300 sq. ft and amenities galore. Stunning hand cut beveled glass front doors welcome you home. Primary retreat on main features lake views, waterfall spa tub, heated tile floors, and dual sinks. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, gas cooktop, double wall ovens, and large island. Keeping room off kitchen features sweeping views of the lake and gas fireplace. Fully finished basement offers 2 full baths, media room, bedroom, lots of flex space, and plenty of storage for lake toys. Extensive crown molding and built ins throughout, theatre room, bonus room, covered boat slip with lift & so much more.