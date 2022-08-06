 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,950

Almost new home is in a lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous hardwoods throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen w/granite countertops & tall cabinetry, ceramic backsplash & center Island. All SS appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Open kitchen-family room concept w/gas fireplace. Formal Dining room, Formal Living room/Office. Upstairs has loft area & the 3 bedrooms have closets for plenty of storage. The oversized Primary Bedroom suite w/vaulted ceiling & the Primary Bath offer luxury at its finest w/huge walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate shower enclosure & a soaking tub. The home is equipped w/Ring Security system. Includes a washer/dryer too. Enjoy resort like living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish & other fun lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, 3+ miles of paved walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court & so much more!

