Absolutely beautiful custom built waterfront home by Titan Custom Builders and award winning 2019 Best of The Lake Design Competition 1st place Winner. Gorgeous high end sleek finishes compliment an incredibly functional layout. Cutting Edge & impressive lineal stucco façade leading to an interior design featuring European floating metal, glass & wood staircase, two story Italian tile fireplace, European 12” hardwood floors, high gloss black finish with frosted glass cabinets. Situated on 1.18 acres with elevated breathtaking views up the cove with gorgeous sunsets. Primary suite on the main level opens to the terrace & the primary spa bath features soaking tub, oversized tile shower & large walk in closet. Main level has another full bedroom/bath. Lower level features full second living quarters 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Secondary garage as well as a full screened in porch on the lower level. Relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets in the lakeside hot tub under the cedar pergola.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In …
One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.