4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $210,000

Space Galore! Expect to be impressed with this very nice and roomy 4 bedroom home on over an acre on low traffic street next to cul du sac located less than a mile from Lake Norman. Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout entire home, cathedral ceilings, kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances. Granite counters in bathrooms. Living room, additional family room with wood burning fireplace, and separate office. Large primary bathroom with dual sinks, extra large shower and separate garden tub. Deck overlooking back yard. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. No HOA and very low county taxes. Showings begin 7/30/21

