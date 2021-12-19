Let the front porch of this home welcome you home! The inside is just as amazing! The foyer, the open living/eating/kitchen area will invite you in with the white cabinetry and open shelves. This versitile floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths that include the primary bedroom with ensuite bath. The large laundry area makes it very functional and useful. Outside you will find a fully fenced with privacy fencing, a shed workshop that has electricity, a firepit area and playstructure. This home is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying a quiet night in. There is something to wow everyone! For more information on this property, please call Naomi Race of Realty ONE Group Select at 704-774-9710 www.smilesandkeys.com
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.