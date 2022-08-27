 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,150

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,150

Lake Front Community rental opportunity! Enjoy a resort life in this beautiful 4 bedroom, three bath home that has upgrades galore! This home features a guest room downstairs with a full bath. Upstairs you will find a luxurious primary suite with a sitting area, oversized closet and a gorgeous master bath. Also on the second floor there are three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a loft. So much room! The community offers a paddleboat launch site, outdoor pool, club house, walking trails and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.