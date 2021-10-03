Special opportunity to own this beautiful home on the Brawley Peninsula just Beyond The Point.Home has views of the lake from the front and back.Almost 200 ft of shoreline w/ main channel access.Covered dock with boat lift and yr round deep water.Enjoy your own private beach.Windows are large custom Anderson windows.The chef’s outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and boardwalk overlook the lake where the sun sets.Hammered copper sinks in the kitchen and the bar.Open floorplan accented by dome ceilings in the piano area, breakfast room, and primary bth. Double custom trey ceilings in the primary bdrm, grand room, and other rooms.Spacious study w/ a fireplace and windows overlooking the lake.Home has 4 fireplaces.Solid knotty alder doors throughout.Cedar garage doors.Barrel ceiling with stained tongue and grove wood leads to iron and glass front door. Nice size elevator.Emergency home generator.Well appointed luxury home you will not want to miss and with no HOA.Room for a pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,350,000
