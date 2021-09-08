Built with hand hewn eastern white pine and cedar from an old stand of timber in the mountains of Virginia and Tennessee, this log home was assembled in Abingdon, VA, dismantled, brought south to a quiet, deep water cove with a main channel view on the pristine shores of Lake Norman, and was carefully reassembled on site. This handcrafted log retreat will delight all of your guests and family the moment they make the turn into the driveway. (VIDEO IS MUST SEE BELOW) What will catch your gaze as you take in the laurel porches, the 3 story window wall, the antique french entry door, travertine master bath, alabaster chandelier, the granite island with a cedar post notched in the corner, and much more? Then there is the 175 feet of shoreline out the back door past the stone fire patio/pit area, the curving stone steps that meander to the gazebo, then to the dock with a covered boat slip.Relax in your private cove. (Septic for 4 BR's, we have 2-3 additional rooms. Attached pool renderings)
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A two-and-a-half-hour drive was worth it for Loxamonte Leach on Thursday as he filed paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections in a…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 18-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
MOUNT ULLA — Joe Nixon made a much-anticipated return to West Rowan on Friday. Too bad he brought the rest of Mooresville’s football team with him.
- Updated
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.
Have antiques?