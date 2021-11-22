 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $344,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $344,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $344,000

Welcome to your new home in the desirable Curtis Pond neighborhood. This 4 Bedroom 3 full bath house is ready for you to put your own touches on and make it your own special home. Bonus room can mke a great home office while the loft would be great for home schooling. Come and see for yourself all the posssiblities this house has to offer.

