4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $365,500

BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT -SELLERS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO BUYING DOWN BUYERS INTEREST RATES Ask about 2-1 Buydown program Back on the Market at no fault of Sellers Two Story open floorplan 4 bed/2.5 baths - Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch Luxury Plank Vinyl Flex room (OfficeorDR) -Cozy Corner Fireplace in Great Room Open to Upgraded Cooks kitchen w/ Granite counters-Upgraded Gas Range -Accented w/ White Subway Tiles-42" Cherry Cabinets -Renovated Tiled Bathrooms-Upstairs Spacious Master Bedroom w/ huge Walk in Closet & 3 other Nice size Bedrooms -Laundry Room conveniently located end of hallway on 2nd floor- Beautifully landscaped Backyard w/ Oversized (42 x 12)Trex Deck for Entertaining Sunsetter 20ft Awning for rainy days -Decorative landscaping outlined w/ White Vinyl 6' privacy fence-10x8 Vinyl Shed Convenietly located across from Swimming Pool - Playground--Mailboxes Sought after Graded School District -close to historical downtown Mooresville & freeways

