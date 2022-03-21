Welcome Home!! This adorable home has it all....vaulted ceilings, beautiful floors, and an abundance of natural light. You'll love how spacious the rooms are. The enormous great room features vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. There are brand new floors in the kitchen, and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. The pass through window into the great room is perfect when entertaining. The dining room is generously sized and has lots of windows to enjoy the view of the private backyard. The primary suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a bathroom with dual vanities and a separate shower and tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Please note that the 4th bedroom is currently being use as an office. The backyard is fenced and private. Don't miss the cozy firepit on the side of the house, the spacious garage, AND the attached carport. This home is conveniently located and move-in ready. NO HOA!! Come see it before it's gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $374,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
- Updated
A judge ruled former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she wouldn't issue marriage licenses.
- Updated
After a two year hiatus, the annual "A Journey in Images" photo exhibit is returning to the Mooresville Public Library from May 7 through Aug. 31.
- Updated
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to address the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina as hospitalizations continue to drop across the state. The latest CDC update says most North Carolina counties have low levels of COVID-19.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
Sandra Bullock is quitting acting, a ruthless hate crime attack, 'Ms. Marvel', NFL trades, and more trending news
Sandra Bullock plans to step back from acting, Steph Curry drops 47 points, and China undergoes another lockdown — here's a roundup of some of today's trending topics.