Stunning like-new 4 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable Parkmont! The main floor features beautiful wood flooring throughout, a gorgeous kitchen with an island, upgraded backsplash, and a gas stove! The kitchen is open to a spacious living room with a lovely fireplace for cozy nights with the family. 4 bedrooms, a loft, and a laundry room are on the second level. Enjoy peaceful nights in the backyard oasis sitting by the outdoor fireplace! Parkmont neighborhood includes a playground area and walking trails from the community lead to Cornelius Park with tennis courts, disc golf, and more. Located in Mooresville in the beautiful Lake Norman area with quick access to public boat launches, shopping, and restaurants. Don't miss out on this charming move-in-ready SMART home!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…