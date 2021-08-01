Location, location, location! Don't miss this rare opportunity just blocks from downtown Mooresville, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and parks and close to Lake Norman. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath colonial home in the historic district has unique character you won't find in new construction. So much potential for the buyer who appreciates the quality & charm of a historic property. Nestled two blocks from downtown in the Mooresville Graded School district this home boasts of large rooms with high ceilings, original hardwood floors, living room, dining room with bay window, office/den downstairs and owners bedroom on main floor. Sip morning coffee or afternoon cocktails on one of the two lovely covered side porches. Three additional large bedrooms & bath on upper floor. Potential for in-law suite where once was separate living quarters on main floor(buyers agent to verify with town). New HVAC main living area/upstairs, roof 10 years old, updated windows, new dishwasher 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $385,000
