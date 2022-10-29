ASSUMABLE FHA MORTGAGE AT 4% INTEREST RATE -- DONT MISS OUT ON ALL THESE UPGRADED FEATURES Two Story Open floorplan 4 bed/2.5 baths - Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch Luxury Plank Vinyl Flex room (OfficeorDR) -Cozy Corner Fireplace in Great Room Open to Upgraded Cooks kitchen w/ Granite counters-Upgraded Gas Range -Accented w/ White Subway Tiles-42" Cherry Cabinets -Renovated Tiled Bathrooms-Upstairs Spacious Master Bedroom w/ huge Walk in Closet & 3 other Nice size Bedrooms -Laundry Room conveniently located end of hallway on 2nd floor- Beautifully landscaped Backyard w/ Oversized (42 x 12)Trex Deck for Entertaining Sunsetter 20ft Awning for rainy days -Decorative landscaping outlined w/ White Vinyl 6' privacy fence-10x8 Vinyl Shed Convenietly located across from Swimming Pool - Playground--Mailboxes Sought after Graded School District -close to historical downtown Mooresville & freeways
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man is accused of placing hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors in a home.
A Mooresville woman died in a crash Thursday on River Highway.
A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Lakeshore Middle outlasted previously-unbeaten West Iredell Middle (6-1) to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Super Tuesday ch…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Ve…
Former nurse charged with murder of two patients, attempted murder of a third at Winston-Salem hospital
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, said Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
A Mooresville man has been arrested in connection with a rape and attempted murder that occurred 38 years ago in Missouri.