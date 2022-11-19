4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $395,000

The easy living you've been waiting for! Ranch with 4 bedrooms on flat lot with no one directly behind you! Spacious yard with 5ft rod iron fencing, puppy fence included! Great floorplan with no wasted space. Custom landscaping gives this one supreme curb appeal! Open Kitchen/Dining/Living make this a great party spot! Dreamy kitchen with beautiful granite, stainless appliances, subway tile and large center island. 2 car garage with flat driveway. Beautiful brand new cedar pavilion with a fan and accent lighting! Community offers a pool, sidewalks, and streetlights. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Mooresville, shopping and restaurants. Mooresville Graded district.