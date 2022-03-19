4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $405,000

Welcome to this pristine Ranch home in the lovely community Heritage at Neel Ranch in Mooresville! Enter through the foyer to the dining room with custom wainscotting and office/den. Down the hallway opens to the large Great Room and kitchen. Perfect for entertaining, this stunning and bright kitchen features granite countertops with tile backsplash, kitchen island, breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space, EnergyStar® certified SS appliances, and a generous over-sized pantry! The Great room features custom built-ins, fireplace, and door to the peaceful backyard oasis completely fenced in with storage shed. The Primary bedroom highlights plenty of natural light and an en-suite private bath with double vanities, large shower, and oversized closet. Across the kitchen and living area share the full bath and 3 secondary bedrooms all with over-sized closets. All doorways have custom casing. Split floor-plan, EnergyStar® Certified, VERY well-maintained, and move in ready! It won't last!