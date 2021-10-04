Practically brand new home completed in early 2021, with owner added updates, AND intact builder warranty! The Azalea model offers ranch style living with bonus of additional space upstairs! Upon walking in you are immediately greeted with a bright and open floor plan. The heart of the home is always the kitchen which features a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, and large built in refrigerator all while overlooking the living area, complete with cozy gas logs. 3 bedrooms located on the main floor including the owner’s suite with walk-in closet and gorgeous frameless glass shower. Upstairs includes an additional bedroom and bathroom, a perfect guest suite, and bonus room! Owner has upgraded switches to make this a “Smart Home” allowing you to control via phone and also an outlet for charging an electric car! Make sure to check out the neighborhood cabana and pool! The back porch is overlooking the woods and community walking trails surrounding the pond are to come!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $410,000
