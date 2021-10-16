LIKE NEW! This stunning home is in the perfect location for shopping and dining! The 4BR, 2.1 BA home is going to impress you! Enter the home with the Living room and dining room open to each other. Columns seperate the two and wainscotting adds detail to the dining room. The great room is open to the kitchen-great for entertaining guests. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, granite, pantry, working island and a large eating area. There is an exit to the outside patio with a gazebo/curtains for privacy. Upper level has a large loft and 4 BR's off of it. Primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and tons of space. Ensuite bath has dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. The 3 additional bedrooms on upper level are spacious and one has an ensuite bath that exits to the hallway. The backyard is fenced, large and flat. The gazebo offers the flexibilty of shelter if it rains and the curtains allow you to block the sun or use for privacy. This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
