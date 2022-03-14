 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

This elegant home is located in a highly desirable Mooresville community, just minutes to Rocky River elementary & Mooresville middle school. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by new luxury vinyl floors, fresh paint, and a bright, open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the family room. Meticulous attention to detail is presented in the kitchen with new countertops, new cabinets and brand-name appliances. Upstairs is an oversized master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has new cabinets and quartz countertops. All secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceiling. Garage has brand new insulated garage door paired with wifi enabled motor. Roof is brand new as well. Last and certainly not the least, the massive unfinished basement is just waiting for you and your imagination. It could be your custom man cave or could be additional space for the family as a game room or you can convert to bedrooms and bathrooms. It is definitely your blank canvas to build and love.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics