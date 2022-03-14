4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

This elegant home is located in a highly desirable Mooresville community, just minutes to Rocky River elementary & Mooresville middle school. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by new luxury vinyl floors, fresh paint, and a bright, open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the family room. Meticulous attention to detail is presented in the kitchen with new countertops, new cabinets and brand-name appliances. Upstairs is an oversized master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has new cabinets and quartz countertops. All secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceiling. Garage has brand new insulated garage door paired with wifi enabled motor. Roof is brand new as well. Last and certainly not the least, the massive unfinished basement is just waiting for you and your imagination. It could be your custom man cave or could be additional space for the family as a game room or you can convert to bedrooms and bathrooms. It is definitely your blank canvas to build and love.