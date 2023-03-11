This is one rare find! Completely move in ready home in Mooresville! Walk up to a rocking chair front porch with ceiling fans, enter into an Open floor plan with lots of upgrades. LVP flooring throughout, tile in 3 full bathrooms. The upstairs was renovated to include a 4th bedroom. Walk in storage to attic space. The back yard features a large patio and fire pit. Fenced in backyard, with a local park as the back yard neighbor. Walking distance to schools and parks. Owner took great care of this home and it shows!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $435,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's Gateway Pub & Grill makeover is part of a new season of the television show “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount Network.
A Charlotte man has been charged with breaking into a Mooresville business.
The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.
A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.
The pleasant weather Saturday drew crowds to downtown Mooresville to celebrate the town’s 150th birthday.