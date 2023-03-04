Beautiful, four bedroom, two and a half bath with loads of upgrades! Meticulously maintained, gleaming hardwood floors, stone fireplace, granite countertops, gas range, stunning primary bathroom with huge closets and so many more upgrades! Large backyard can easily be fenced and the home is part of the Crosby Woods subdivision. Very close to Mooresville shops and dining. Mooresville graded schools!!! This one is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,000
