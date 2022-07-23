 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900

Lake Life! Enjoy a resort feel where you live with this Lake Norman access via community kayak and canoe storage and launch, fishing and other fun lake activities. Amenities include clubhouse, 5 lane lap pool with zero entry side, walking trails, playground, and bocce ball courts. Welcome HOME to this meticulously maintained, charming ranch in highly sought after Atwater Landing just steps away from the deluxe amenity center. Step inside the bright foyer and take in the airy open floor plan, including 9-foot ceilings throughout the living area. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and walk-in pantry. 4 bedrooms including and oversized primary suite with a vaulted ceiling. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and perfect for entertaining with 3 distinct areas. Home comes with smart home technology including QOLSYS IQ Panel, Skybell door bell, Kwikset Smartcode888, EZ Wave switch and Honeywell thermostat. Walk right in and know you are at home.

