This home has it all! Space, natural light, storage and not one, but two primary bedrooms! A primary bedroom on the main floor and the other upstairs. Both have a lot of closet space and their own bathroom. The kitchen is large with granite counters, lots of cabinets and a subway tile backsplash. The center island is huge and allows for plenty of space to prepare food and talk with your family. The bedrooms are big and offer large closets. The loft can be used as an office, to settle in after a long day and watch a movie or a play area. This home is perfect for entertaining. The back patio can fit two outdoor patio sets it's so big and the trees at the edge of the property line create privacy. Close to shopping and restaurants. A fantastic location!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $440,000
