4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

Fantastic home in a Fantastic location, only blocks from Mooresville Golf Club and a short distance from downtown Mooresville with all it's Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment. Incredible outdoor living with oversized gunite Pool, Outdoor Kitchen and Fireplace with a lawn you could putt on! Open Floorplan with ample storage throughout and Oversized 2 Car Garage with it's own Heating and Air Conditioning!. Great Mooresville Schools and only minutes to I-77 & Costco. Attention to detail and meticulously maintained inside and out. New roof 2016, all new Trane AC & Heat in 2020.

