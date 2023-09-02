Welcome home to this desirable neighborhood located near the shores of Lake Norman! Offering 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, plus community kayak launch! Upon entering the foyer you'll notice the French Doors leading to your in-home office or study, & then the formal dining room, perfect for gatherings. The living room provides a spacious, open floor plan w tons of natural light & a cozy fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, gas stove, SS appliances & island. The breakfast area provides direct access to the backyard. Upstairs you'll find a generous primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom w dual vanities. Large walk in closet in primary. Plus, three other large bedrooms & one full bath. 1 bedroom has a private full bath.This neighborhood offers lots of amenities & recreational activities, including fitness center, community pool,& community kayak launch. The best part is you're walking distance to the pool & amenities.