4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $460,000

Stunning meticulously maintained home located in TOP RATED Mooresville Graded School District. The 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home features an open floorplan with gorgeous neutral finishes throughout. Built in 2019 is it like new and MOVE IN READY. Kitchen features gas range, center island, granite counters with subway tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet and counter space, as well as walk-in pantry. Walk upstairs and a spacious loft greets you. You will also find a HUGE master suite, master bath with dual vanities and oversized walk-in shower, with 3 additional bedrooms, all featuring large walk-in closets. Outdoor living you’ll enjoy a full covered front porch, a 38’ rear patio in your large, fenced yard with storage shed. Community features cabana, pool, and playground. Located close to Downtown Mooresville, shopping, schools, and a planned Publix.