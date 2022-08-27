 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $465,000

This Is The Move-In Condition Smart Home You Have Been Waiting For In Sought After Parkmont. Wide Plank Engineered Wood Flooring Thru-Out Main Living Areas & Office/Flex RM. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Granite Island, Walk-In Pantry, Tile Backsplash, Lots Of Kitchen Cabinets w/Crown Molding & Frigidaire Gallery Appliances Including Gas Range. Open Floor Plan w/Gas Log Fireplace. Large Primary Bedroom Upstairs w/Massive Walk-In Closet. Primary Bath Has Dual Raised Vanities, Separate Shower & Garden Tub. Upstairs Has Oversized Loft Area + 3 Bedrooms & Full Bath. Large Laundry Room. Amazing Fenced Backyard Area w/Covered Patio & Stamped Concrete Flooring. Home Has Hague Full House Water Filter System! Samsung “Device” Smart Home + Amazon Alexa Also. Lots Of Furniture Items & 2 TV’s Can Convey. Parkmont Includes A Community Playground As Well As Access By Paved Trail To Cornelius Road Park Where You'll Find Tennis Courts, Baseball Fields And Even A Dog Park!

