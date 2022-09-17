4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $465,000

Come enjoy living in this beautifully maintained certified Smart Home on a private, cul-de-sac lot with a fenced in back yard! Downstairs features an open floorplan that leads into a bright and airy kitchen with quartz countertops next to the large living room for entertaining. Kitchen has a deep and well-lit pantry. All bedrooms, including the primary, are conveniently located upstairs with the laundry room. Large loft upstairs makes perfect for any space. The backyard features a custom paver patio with gas fireplace, perfect for those evenings of relaxation. Community features include walking trails, recreation and picnic area, and several neighborhood engagement events. Trail from community leads to Cornelius Rd Park with plenty of activities available! For a FULL home feature list check the MLS attachments.