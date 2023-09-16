PRICE REDUCED!! Stunning ranch in Mooresville! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features wood flooring throughout the common areas, crown molding, office, open floor plan, screened-in sunroom with french doors for living alfresco, den, and formal dining room with elegant wainscoting - great for entertaining! The kitchen is light, bright, and boasts granite counters, center island with breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, pantry, and matching stainless steel appliance package including gas range - any chef's dream! Relax in the luxurious primary suite featuring tray ceiling, massive tile shower, linen closet, walk-in closet, and double vanity. Located in the highly coveted community of Coddle Creek, enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including clubhouse, playground, lap pool and separate recreational pool, as well as ease of access to local shopping, restaurants, and so much more! This one is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $467,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 16-year-old from Mooresville died early Saturday morning in a crash on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop.
The quaint cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville that’s known far and wide for its Miracle pop-up Christmas bar is first going to paint the town pink.
The Mooresville Graded School District, in a message to parents, said that an automated phone call conveying a bomb threat was received at bot…
Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child, Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed, and more celeb news
A biographer has stated that Elon Musk and Grimes have had another son, who is officially named Techno Mechanicus. Get more on that and other …
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.