Welcome to this beautiful home in the highly desirable Ashlyn Creek, located in the highly rated Mooresville graded school district. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms with large walk in closets. 3 car garage & large outdoor shed. Open floor plan with dining room, kitchen with gas range and a reverse osmosis system. Custom feature wall in living area with gas/electric fireplace, master on main with spacious master bath and walk in closet. Insulated 3rd car garage which has its own HVAC system. Can be used as Office/workshop or whatever you can imagine. The second floor features 3 bedrooms with spacious closets and one full bath and a large loft. The backyard has recently gone through a makeover which gives this home one of the largest level lots in the neighborhood with new sod recently laid. Privacy trees have been planted around the perimeter of the back yard. Close to downtown Mooresville, great restaurants and shopping. The community features nice community pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000
