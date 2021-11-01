4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $476,296

New Homesites Available! Atwater Landing is D.R. Hortons newest lake front community! Lake access via canoe/kayak launch and storage, where homeowners can also enjoy their favorite lake activities. Stumpy Creek public launch is only two miles away for the folks who have their own boats. Our amenities include walking trails, five-lane lap pool with zero-entry kiddie poolside, 3000 sq. ft. clubhouse with great room, kitchen, fireplace, fitness room, playground, pocket parks and two-lane bocce ball court. We hope our homeowners feel like theyre living in a mini resort.