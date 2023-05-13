Welcome home to the inviting Attwater Landing Community, fantastic location with tons of amenities! Study, dining, large family room with gas log fireplace and open floorplan to the kitchen and breakfast area. Primary suite is located upstairs with vaulted ceiling ensuite includes a oversized walk-in shower, large walk in closet. The 3 other bedrooms on this level are also a great size and open to a loft area, great space for just relaxing...Backyard patio has inground gas line for your BBQ (no more replacing propane bottles)...and home offers a gas dryer line... this home is located across the road from the community pool which also has a playground next to it... The community offers paddle boat launching, and is also close to public lake access, great shopping, restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,000
