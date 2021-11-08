4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $485,000

Desirable Davidson Pointe Charleston-style home, with a popular double front porch, is the perfect place to relax after a busy day. Cozy up to the gas log fireplace in the living room or enjoy the sunsets at the community cabana by the fireplace, saltwater pools overlooking the lake, kayak racks & boat slips. The open concept kitchen, breakfast, living room with wood flooring first floor is great for entertaining. A formal dining room can easily be made into a home office or a flex room. Wake up to morning coffee on the 2nd-floor porch opening from the owner's suite. Escape to the 3rd-floor bonus/bedroom/guest room with a full bath for work or just for fun. Enjoy cookouts on your back patio tucked between the home & a 2 car garage. The community has tons of activities. dine around, parades, caroling, fall cookout, egg hunt, Wednesday food trucks, kayaking, and more. The best-hidden gem on the LAKE! New AC unit for 1st & 2nd floor with air filtration system. An awesome boat slip is available separately 20k. The VERY Best hidden neighborhood on quiet LAKE Davidson at a great price.