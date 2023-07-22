Absolutely beautiful home in Atwater Landing! Upgrades throughout-light fixtures, door handles, window treatments, bathroom mirrors, security system, enlarged backyard patio, covered and lit area on back patio, backyard fence, and front and rear landscaping. This home has so much to offer, but so does the neighborhood. Don't miss your chance to be part of this active community. Atwater Landing has over 3 miles of walking trails and sidewalks, swimming pool, playground, pavilion, bocce ball courts, clubhouse, fitness center, and paddleboard/kayak launch in the community. Come visit this home and it will inspire you to make it yours.