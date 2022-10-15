Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms downstairs along with a gourmet kitchen, dining area, living room, a sunroom and a screened in patio. Mud room as you enter from the 2-car garage is located next to the laundry room with huge sink! Beautiful wood floors flow throughout this open concept floor plan and take you upstairs to a 4th bedroom with a full bathroom and a huge loft that may be converted to another bedroom, or bonus room. Tankless water heater! All bathrooms are updated, and owner's suite with tub and separate shower and built-ins in closet. Sit on your screened in patio in the back and enjoy the wooded view with a view of the water or on your front porch! Home is on a cul-de-sac. Asso fees include lawn maintenance. ****$5000 toward buyers closing costs or points buy down depending on offer price and seller paid home warranty at closing!**** Porch& patio additional 346 sqft.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $495,900
