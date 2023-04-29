Terrific home in the beautiful Lakewalk neighborhood. Excellent, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on the main floor, plus a bedroom and loft upstairs. Solid flooring throughout (no carpet!). Fenced, cul-de-sac lot backing up to trees, with neighbors on only one side. Formal dining, open kitchen with island, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances with gas range. Primary suite features a large shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Beautiful double crown molding throughout the main level. Irrigation included and HOA provides lawn maintenance. Level backyard. Lakefront community, close to shopping, restaurants, and other conveniences. This is a wonderful home!