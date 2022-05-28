Hi there! I am 180 Cherry Birch Street, a charming 4 bed, 3.5 bath home. I am within walking distance from an amazing planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman. Recreational activities include walking trails, playground, bocce ball court, clubhouse, and a pool! My inviting interior features details throughout with the primary bedroom downstairs, vaulted ceilings, walk- in closet, and a luxurious ensuite bath. This open concept floor plan satisfies the need for space and function, my kitchen offers granite countertops and a pantry that overlooks a large living room with tons of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The upstairs loft is a versatile space perfect for a play area, office space or an additional living room. Check out my pictures and make this home yours! INCOME Producing Property, LEASED until 3/31/2023. Why wait and pay next year’s mortgage rates when you can own the home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 60-year-old grandmother died after she was shot in the face with an air rifle, officials said. Now, the woman’s son and grandson are charged in her death, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. The charges stem from May 6, when deputies reported responding to a home in Hendersonville, roughly 25 miles south of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville. ...
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
Five local high school seniors were each presented a $5,000 one year scholarship from the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Irma Garcia’s husband, Joe, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after Irma’s passing
Five healthy habits could be the secret to a longer life for many people.
The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act w…
A Mooresville woman was recognized with a special award for her volunteer service.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of …