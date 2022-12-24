Situated next to open space, this private lot offers views of mature trees from your back covered patio! Gorgeous craftsman style façade with front porch, hardie plank siding and architectural shingles Modern interior features such as white shaker cabinetry, 10ft eat-in island, quartz counters, French door fridge and slide in range w/hood above. flex room downstairs, loft upstairs and secluded home office too! Various living spaces for everyone to spread out. Primary bedroom boasts 2 vanities, 2 closets and a roman shower w/bench and 2 shower heads. Tankless H20 Heater, wifi enabled thermostats and LED lighting make the home extra efficient! Seller to pay $15,000 in closing assistance with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,990
