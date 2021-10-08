MOVE-IN READY! MUST SEE! WON'T LAST! Built in 2018, this incredibly maintained 4 bed / 3 bath home boasts a spacious kitchen with quartz countertops and a massive center island that’s great for entertaining. Large ground level master with en-suite features two walk-in closets. Bedroom 2 & 3 are on the main level. There’s plenty of space for all including an extra living area upstairs along with the 4th bedroom and bath. The open floor concept between the kitchen and living room provides a comforting gas fireplace and plenty of natural light. That’s just on the inside. Step outside onto the patio to enjoy the tree lined backyard oasis while you make s’mores at night by the built in fire-pit.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $510,000
