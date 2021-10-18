Buying a new home! The amount of time and effort required to purchase a new home can sometimes seem overwhelming. We are here to help! D.R. Horton has been building homes since 1978 and has helped more than 500,000 homeowners build their dream home. Our experienced sales agents are glad to assist you and can walk you through the entire purchasing process by answering any questions that you may have. D.R. Hortons goal is to make your home buying experience as seamless and positive as possible.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $510,753
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.