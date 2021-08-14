Priced to sell! Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home plus open loft with a fenced yard backing up to trees! This home has luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the main level, granite countertops, sought after black SS appliances, tile backsplash, spacious eating area/sunroom, oversized driveway, 2 car garage, large covered front porch as well as a expansive back patio perfect for entertaining! Master suite has separate his & hers walk-in closets & master bath w/ Roman shower (2 shower heads & built-in shower bench). The neighborhood offers a Community POOL with a shallow pool for the littles tied into a big pool for everyone. On top of all the home has to offer, it also has a great LOCATION!!! Convenient to I77, close to LOWES Corporate, hospital, Davidson, & downtown Mooresville. This home also is districted in one of the BEST SCHOOL SYSTEMS!!! Every room has CAT6 wiring, over sized driveway & tankless water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $515,000
