This better than new home has barely been lived in and it shows! Nothing can be built across the street so you have peaceful view. The back features screened porch and beautiful paver patio. Bring your firepit and and you have a great outdoor living space in a very private yard. The interior has lots of natural light and is open floorplan. Garage carriage lights and interior lighting has been upgraded. Big family room with fireplace and popular two toned kitchen with tile backsplash, huge island/breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Second level has large loft area, 4 generously sized bedrooms with 3 full baths. The primary has two large walk in closets. Ring doorbell and camera monitor, 2 built in WiFi boosters, TDS fiber installed - 600Mbps symmetrical, Auto dehumidifier in master bath Highly desirable area of Mooresville in walking distance to groceries and dining. Currently zoned for Lake Norman High School. This one won't last!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
I-SS announces new administrative appointments after board approves superintendent’s recommendations
Following the announcements of several retirements, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education approved the following personnel appointments.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for…
"American Childhood: A Photographic History" by Todd Brewster; Scribner (320 pages, $36) ——— Of all the things America invented, the greatest …